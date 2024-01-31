2025 tight end prospect Aaron Ia has been offered by USC

Orange (California) Lutheran star Aaron “AJ” Ia, has been in recent talks to with USC.

“Recruiting has been going well,” he explained. “I’m staying in contact with all the coaches that want to be and everything is good. Washington, Oregon, Florida State, Auburn, Arizona State, Arizona, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Alabama, Utah and Texas have been standing out so far. It’s early but they have shown a lot of interest.”

The 6-4, 225-pound tight end is considered a four-star recruit by On3. The site currently has him ranked as the No. 121 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. Ia is also considered the No. 14 player from the state of California.

In 2023 Ia was a big part of Orange Lutheran’s passing attack. The talented pass catcher ended the season with 24 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. USC would love to get a dynamic and versatile pass catcher into the fold for Jayden Maiava and/or Julian Lewis, the two quarterbacks expected to lead the USC offense in 2025.

GOD DID! I am extremely blessed and so grateful to announce that I have received an offer to the University of Southern California! #FightOn✌️@OLuFootball @ChrisWardOL @Coach_Frank82 @CoachTonio24_ @CoachZachHanson pic.twitter.com/K14gtilu0k — Aaron (AJ) Ia (@aj_ia_) January 24, 2024

