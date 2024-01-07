2025 tight end Jack Van Dorselaer commits to Tennessee

2025 tight end prospect Jack Van Dorselaer committed to Tennessee on Sunday.

“Committed to the University of Tennessee,” Van Dorselaer announced.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end is from Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas. He is rated as a four-star by 247Sports.

The Vols have five commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond and Van Dorselaer.

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally by 247Sports. The early signing period was held Dec. 20-22.

Tennessee signed 21 prospects in the 2024 class:

Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren, edge Jordan Ross, defensive lineman Jamal Wallace and tight end Cole Harrison.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire