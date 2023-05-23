2025 Texas prospect Dilan Battle receives offer from Oklahoma

The 2024 class, particularly the defensive linemen, is all the rage when discussing recruiting for the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma is knee-deep in heavyweight battles for multiple five and four-star defensive linemen.

Williams Nwaneri, David Stone, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nigel Smith, Danny Okoye, and Jayden Jackson all come to mind when discussing prospects Oklahoma is fighting for in meaningful capacities. Oklahoma could take up to five or six defensive linemen in their class, so the net is wide.

For the 2025 class, the defensive line will likely not be nearly as big of a focus if Oklahoma does load up in the 2024 class. But they need to attack the defensive trenches with the same fervor. The 2025 class will be their first signing class after spending a season in the SEC. The Sooners will know the types of athletes and players they’ll need to compete.

Guys like 2025 defensive line prospect Dilan Battle fit the mold along the defensive interior. Battle is a 6-foot-2, 315-pound interior disruptor for his Mansfield Timberview team. He sheds blockers with the best of them, and it remains his biggest asset as a player right now.

Much of the concern about Oklahoma’s defensive line centers around the lack of size in the middle left over from the Alex Grinch days. Battle is a ready-made nose tackle that could step in and line up over the center from day one.

While 247Sports doesn’t have him ranked, Battle’s offer sheet includes some heavy hitters indicating that it’s only a matter of time before recruiting services are forced to re-evaluate and rank him accordingly.

Dilan Battle’s Recruiting Profile

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 20 — 247Sports — — — — 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting 3 271 26 49 On3 Industry 4 279 28 48

Vitals

Hometown Arlington, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-2 Weight 315 lbs.

Recruitment

Offered on May 20, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

