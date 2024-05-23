2025 Texas A&M cornerback commit is now a 4-star prospect

This week, 247Sports' updated 2025 recruiting rankings have been very kind to several Texas A&M commits in the cycle. Quarterback Husan Longstreet rose eleven spots and is now a five-star prospect, ranked 28th overall prospect. Three other prospects have also steadily risen in the standings.

Two of the Aggie's three cornerback prospects significantly increased their recruiting value. Pearland, Texas native Cobey Sellers rose 28 spots to the 134th overall spot, and one of the A&M's underrated defensive back commits, Jamar Beal-Goines, has skyrocketed from the 310th spot to 181st-ranked overall prospect and is now considered a four-star player.

Surprising? It shouldn't be for those who have watched Beal-Goines live or viewed his tape, as the track star possesses, yes, legit track speed, recently recording a 10.4-second 100-meter time and a sub-4.3 40-yard dash.

On the field, Beal-Goines possesses the versatility and athleticism needed to excel at multiple cornerback spots. Due to his 6-0, 170-pound frame, he should also fit well on the outside.

According to 247Sports, Beal-Gaines is currently positioned as the 181st-ranked prospect in the class, the 21st-ranked cornerback, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in Arizona.

