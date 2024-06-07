2025 Tennessee five-star prospect Jaime Ffrench sets commitment date

Jaime Ffrench, one of the top prospects in the class of 2025, has set his commitment date — and Tennessee is still in the running for his commitment.

Ffrench will announce his commitment on Aug. 30, he told Chad Simmons of On3.

“I don’t have a leader,” Ffrench said.

Ffrench’s top schools are Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas.

Ffrench is a consensus five-star, ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 3 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Ffrench will officially visit Miami this weekend, Tennessee on June 14 and Texas on June 21. He officially visited LSU on May 31.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

