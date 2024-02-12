2025 Super Bowl odds for every NFL team after Chiefs' big game win

Reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb 8, 2023.

Super Bowl 2024 just ended and the Kansas City Chiefs raised the latest Lombardi Trophy, but odds are already out for next year's Super Bowl champion.

Some sportsbooks have already released odds for Super Bowl 2025 favorites with this year's Super Bowl contenders – the San Francisco 49ers and Chiefs – leading the way. It's worth noting that the 2024 League Year is still one and a half months out, so a lot can still change as rosters change with free agency and April's NFL draft.

Here are the full 2025 Super Bowl odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 2025 odds

1. San Francisco 49ers (+550)

They fell short of their ultimate goal this season, but the 49ers still have two outstanding wide receivers – maybe three after Jauan Jennings' standout performance – an All-Pro running back and a stacked defense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will add some pieces this offseason without losing many of his team's top performers and will be in a great position to contend again next year.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

The Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls, becoming the first team to do so since the 2003-04 Patriots. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes, anything seems possible, even in spite of mental and physical errors by the offensive cast around him all season. Throw in a defense that was among the best in the NFL this season, and Kansas City's status as a near-favorite is no surprise.

3. Baltimore Ravens (+900)

Baltimore has two-time (and reigning) MVP Lamar Jackson and an outstanding defense. Even in a crowded AFC North, the Ravens are still among favorites to win the Super Bowl next year after a season with the best record in the NFL and an AFC championship game appearance.

4. Buffalo Bills (+950)

The Bills have consistently been in playoff contention since drafting quarterback Josh Allen in 2018. They have yet to make a Super Bowl appearance in the years since. With Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and up-and-coming running back James Cook on offense, Buffalo is once again projected to contend in a challenging AFC East.

T-5. Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals (+1200)

The Lions were on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance this year before losing hold of a 24-7 halftime lead in the NFC championship game. They have a young core of playmakers on both sides of the ball – receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, safety Brian Branch and more – to help them make another run.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said his team's championship window was his career. Even after losing him to injury halfway through the season, Cincinnati still finished with a winning record but short of a playoff berth. With Burrow back, the Bengals will have a real shot at returning to Super Bowl contention in 2024.

7. Miami Dolphins (+1700)

T-8. Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers (+2000)

11. Houston Texans (+2200)

T-12. Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets (+2500)

T-14. Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000)

T-17. Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

19. Indianapolis Colts (+4500)

20. Minnesota Vikings (+5500)

21. Seattle Seahawks (+6000)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500)

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)

T-24. Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints (+8000)

26. Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders (+10000)

31. Tennessee Titans (+15000)

32. Carolina Panthers (+25000)

