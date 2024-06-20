2025 in-state offensive lineman commits to Tennessee football

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols’ coaching staff received a commitment for its 2025 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Nic Moore announced his commitment on Thursday.

“First, I would like to thank God for making this all possible because through him I am blessed to have this opportunity,” Moore said. “I would also like to thank all the coaches and teams for taking the time to host my family and I through this recruiting process. I have learned a tremendous amount and truly appreciate all that has been done for me and my family.

“With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee!”

The 6-foot-2.5, 300-pound offensive lineman is from Jefferson County High School in Dandridge, Tennessee. Former Vol Spencer Riley serves as head coach at Jefferson County.

Tennessee has 12 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Vandorselaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson, offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro, edge Jayden Loftin and Moore.

Saul Young/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire