2025 SEC schedule revealed

The SEC has officially released the conference’s football schedule format for the 2025 season.

The conference has chosen to go with the same scheduled opponents as in the upcoming 2024 season, with the home and road schedules flipped. There was initial speculation that the conference may choose to pursue a nine-game conference schedule, but they chose to maintain the eight-game format for another season.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement regarding the schedule release. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

