What the 2025 SEC schedule means for Texas’ football prospects

Texas knows its 2025 football opponents after an announcement this week. Somehow the Longhorns managed to receive a second consecutive favorable schedule from their new league.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s squad drew the same conference opponents they drew for 2024. The only difference is where the games will be played. Texas will play the Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home. The road schedule with see Texas play Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The neutral site game in Dallas against Oklahoma will count as a home game.

It’s not an easy schedule by any stretch. Texas will play Ohio State in nonconference before facing Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in SEC play.

In Ohio State and Georgia, Texas faces the two most highly touted teams for 2024. One would assume they would be around the Top 10 teams the following season. But for the first two seasons in its new conference, the SEC slate sees the Longhorns avoid matchups against Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Making a College Football Playoff with Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M on the schedule is an admittedly difficult task. Texas doesn’t have to beat Ohio State or Georgia, but it would need to beat everyone else. The rest of the SEC slate gives them a chance.

Obviously, Texas will need to reload again next offseason to contend nationally. Nevertheless, the team has to be excited about what SEC opponents it plays in 2025.

