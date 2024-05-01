2025 safety Jordan Young includes Vols in top eight

2025 safety prospect Jordan Young announced his top eight schools.

Tennessee joins Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Texas A&M as Young’s top schools in his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 184-pound four-star safety is from Monroe High School in Monroe, North Carolina.

Young is the No. 44 overall player in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 4 safety and No. 4 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Young on March 2, 2023.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite 2025 safety Jordan Young is down to 8 schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀 Read: https://t.co/gRKZj6tbL6 pic.twitter.com/midrOIwIsR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire