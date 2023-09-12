2025 safety Jadyn Hudson adds USC to top 10 schools list

The USC Trojans are among Jadyn Hudson’s top schools. Hudson is a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

The 2025 safety recruit plays high school football for Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. Jadyn Hudson is ranked as the No. 66 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 8 player in California. Hudson is the seventh-ranked safety in the country.

The Trojans join Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Washington, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Ohio State and Miami-Florida as the final 10 schools still in the hunt to land Hudson.

In addition to his work as a defensive back, mainly free safety, Hudson averaged 25 yards per kick return during his freshman season. He should boost any program he opts to commit to down the road.

There are currently no crystal ball projections at this time for Hudson, but the USC Trojans are a 31% favorite to land him per On3.

USC hasn’t had a big recruiting win for the 2024 or 2025 cycles in some time. This would be a significant win if the Trojans can nail it down.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jadyn Hudson is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 180 S from Pittsburg, CA is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the 2025 Class (No. 6 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/HJOBuKbfBE pic.twitter.com/6Q02vRWRni — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire