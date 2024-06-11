2025 safety commit Cody Haddad sees Ohio State brotherhood in action during official visit

Cody Haddad, a 2025 safety commit, did not have any questions heading into his Ohio State official visit. The Buckeyes had already sold him. Haddad was just ready to buy into the brotherhood he was pitched on during his recruitment.

“Getting there, getting around the players, getting around the coaches, being around (and) in Columbus as much as I can just makes it feel more and more at home for me,” Haddad said. “It’s awesome, and I’m super excited.”

Haddad, a three-star safety out of St. Ignatius in Cleveland, said he was looking forward to getting to know his “future teammates,” including tight end commit Nate Roberts, who was in town for a recruiting camp, and wide receiver commit De’zie Jones.

But Haddad said it also applied to his hosts Jaylen McClain and Malik Hartford. While both Ohio State safeties gave him an idea of what life is like in Matt Guerrieri’s safeties room, Haddad said he was more focused on getting to know Hartford and McClain as people.

Relationships are key for Cody Haddad

“Honestly, me, Jaylen and Malik, we kind of just got to know each other more than get to understand and talk deep about what Ohio State really is,” Haddad said. “I honestly wasn’t really asking them any questions about Ohio State. I was kind of asking questions about them to get to know them more because I want to, when I come back down, I always have someone to text, to talk to, to start off relationships.”

Relationships are key for Haddad. He uses them as a recruiting tool, “hanging out” and being friendly with players such as four-star safety Faheem Delane, who committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday, and four-star defensive end Damien Shanklin.

St. Ignatius’s Cody Haddad makes a third-quarter touchdown reception over McKinley’s Geno Kelly, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

“If they are deciding between two schools and they don’t really know, it’s like, ‘Well, I had a good time with Cody. He’s cool, the people at Ohio State are cool,’ ” Haddad said. “I think that’s a really good selling point is to have good friendships.”

Haddad said he knows where he stands in the grand scheme of Ohio State’s 2025 recruiting class.

He is one of three safeties committed along with Delane and New Jersey four-star DeShawn Stewart. And overall, Haddad is near the bottom of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country as the No. 378 player nationally.

But it doesn’t bother Haddad. If anything, that’s the way he wants it to be.

“That means that my class is really, really good,” Haddad said.

Ohio State’s recruiting class in itself is a recruiting pitch, Haddad said.

While the brotherhood is vital along with an “unreal” coaching staff that puts players in “the greatest hands possible” and an opportunity for championships, Haddad said the makeup of the Buckeyes’ current class is OSU’s biggest selling point right now.

“Why wouldn’t you want to join the greatest recruiting class?” Haddad asked.

