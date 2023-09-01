2025 safety Anquon Fegans decommits from USC

The USC Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class has taken another hit. Elite safety Anquon Fegans has decommitted from USC.

Fegans’ father, Antwon Sr., told 247 Sports that Anquon wanted to open the process back up and explore his options. Anquon announced on social media Thursday he had received an offer from Clemson.

Fegans is out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back is being recruited by teams close to home. National recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong says USC could still sign Fegans, but the highly-touted prospect is showing increased interest in Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, the Alabama product is a four-star safety and the No. 3 safety in the nation and the overall prospect in his class.

Keep in mind USC fans: all is not lost. The best recruiter for Feagans could be his older brother, who transferred from Alabama to USC this offseason. Tre’Quon Fegans could still enter this situation before it’s all over.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 Safety Anquon Fegans tells me he has Decommitted from USC The 6’1 185 S from Oxford, AL had been Committed to the Trojans since May Fegans is ranked as a Top 32 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 2 S)https://t.co/eSZA7LKc7t pic.twitter.com/E05v7xe8vB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 31, 2023

