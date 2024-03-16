2025 running back gets USC football offer from Anthony Jones Jr.

Newly-hired USC Trojans running back coach Anthony Jones Jr. has made his first offer in his new position. That offer went to Murfeesboro, Tennessee, native Daune Morris from Oakland High School.

The 2025 running back originally is from Chattanooga, where Jones got his start with the Mocs at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (UTC).

Morris is a 5-9, 190-pound tailback. He is on his third high school in three years but has been productive throughout his career. Morris had a monster season as a junior, rushing for 1,913 yards with 28 TDs on a 9.8 yards per carry average. He also caught 46 passed for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

USC joins an offer list that includes Auburn, Missouri, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Wake Forest among many others.

Morris is rated the No. 428 overall prospect and the No. 23 athlete, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 63 athlete in the 247Sports rankings as he also plays safety. We will see if Anthony Jones Jr. can win this first recruitment at USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire