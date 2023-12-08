2025 receiver Daylan McCutcheon receives USC offer

Daylan McCutcheon, a receiver in the Class of 2025, has received an offer from USC.

The 6-1, 175-pound wideout is considered a consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform, ranking inside the top 200 players nationally. McCutcheon ranks highest at On3 and Rivals, who have him as the No. 107 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. McCutcheon also ranks as a top-25 player in the state of Texas.

McCutcheon has offers from USC, Notre Dame, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Baylor, West Virginia, Purdue and Cal, among others.

“I think I’m going to probably commit during the summer, but I’m not too sure about it,” he said.

He seems to know what he’s looking for in a college:

“Just a school that’s able to support me academically and be able to develop me throughout the years and be able to help me go pro and just be able to build chemistry with others and be able to have a family.”

McCutcheon racked up 43 catches for 708 yards with 12 receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire