2025 receiver Chris Lawson sets official visit with USC

San Francisco Archbishop Riordan wide receiver Chris Lawson has an official visit with USC upcoming on May 17. His other visits he has locked in are with Oregon and Washington.

Lawson holds offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Washington, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington State, Kansas, UNLV, UMass, Colorado State, and Nevada.

Lawson is the No. 183 overall prospect and No. 21 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking

In 10 games played in 2023, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lawson had 68 receptions for 969 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Being part of a Lincoln Riley offensive system has to be a top draw for national wide receiver prospects. USC needs to land the prime players in the state of California, including those outside Southern California. The Trojans won’t have Caleb Williams on future rosters, but they will have Riley’s scheme and his knack for skill player development as calling cards. Becoming an NFL player is something which should attract skill players to USC as long as Riley is on the job. Riley consistently sent receivers and quarterbacks to the NFL at Oklahoma. He has continued to do that at USC with Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams. Future wide receivers know they would be stepping into a good situation if they come to Los Angeles to play college football in the Coliseum.

San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan receiver Chris Lawson is aiming for a summer decision https://t.co/jV6KbRpEfn pic.twitter.com/pDqB0PcSpQ — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire