2025 RB Harlem Berry receives offer from Alabama

It is never too early to begin recruiting some of the nation’s most elite playmakers. Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2025 running back Harlem Berry.

Berry plays for St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie, Louisiana. He plays football and runs track for his school. In the 100-meters, he ran a 10.76. In the spring of his freshman year, he won the 1A state championship in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

As a sophomore, Berry had 99 carries for 1,494 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. The Louisiana native flashes elite top-end speed and raw athleticism. That is something that stands out when watching his freshman film.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Harlem Berry’s recruiting profile.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 21 1 2 Rivals 4 36 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 5 19 1 2

Hometown Metairie, Louisiana Projected Position Running back Height 5-11 Weight 175 Class 2025

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 27, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

