2025 RB Alvin Henderson: ‘Auburn is doing a good job recruiting me’

Alvin Henderson is one of the top running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the Elba, Alabama product is a major target for Auburn and Cadillac Williams.

Henderson has visited Auburn numerous times this season and was back on the Plains for the Iron Bowl. He spoke with On3’s Chad Simmons after the visit and had great things to say about how Hugh Freeze, Williams and the rest of the staff are recruiting him.

“Since Coach Freeze got there, I have built great relationships,” Henderson said. “They push for me, they have shown me I am the guy they want and they always stay in touch with me. Even after the Alabama game, I heard from Coach Freeze. He is putting a lot of time in and that means a lot.

“The way he and the staff recruits me has made a big impact on me. Coach Freeze wants me in his system and I like how he talks to me about life and football.”

Henderson is the No. 128 overall player and No. 9 running back in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 11 player from Alabama in the 2025 cycle.

While Auburn is pushing hard, they are far from the only school recruiting Henderson, and he is keeping his “options open.”

