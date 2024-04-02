2025 Quarterback set to visit Nebraska this week

Class of 2025 quarterback Mason Drube has a trio of visits scheduled for this week, and one of those trips will be to Lincoln to visit Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday. The visit was reported over the weekend on X.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback is out of Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyoming. He holds six scholarship offers from Michigan State, Nevada, North Dakota State, Oregon State, Utah State, and Washington State.

Drube is also expected to visit Michigan State and Boston College this week and schedule an official visit to Oregon State.

As of April 1, the Cornhuskers have three commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, all from in-state prospects. Running back Conor Booth, defensive tackle Tyson Terry, and defensive back Caden VerMaas are currently committed to the Huskers.

2025 Wyoming QB @masondrube45 tells me that he'll be visiting Nebraska (4/2), Michigan State (4/4), and Boston College (4/6). He also has scheduled an official visit to Oregon State for the weekend of May 31. pic.twitter.com/R2FjAb8JR2 — DylanCallaghanCroley (@RivalsDylanCC) March 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire