2025 quarterback George MacIntyre includes Vols in top 10

2025 quarterback George MacIntyre announced his top 10 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, FIU, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA are MacIntyre’s top 10 schools.

The 6-foot-5, 182-pound quarterback is from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

He is the grandson of former UT Martin and Vanderbilt head coach George MacIntyre, and the nephew of FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre.

The Vols have one commitment in its 2025 recruiting class.

2025 cornerback Shamar Arnoux committed to the Vols on April 7. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback is from Milton High School in Milton, Georgia.

PHOTOS: A look at Tennessee starting quarterbacks through the years

Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire