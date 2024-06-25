The 2025 quarterback draft class is better than you think

Every year there seems to be whispers in the media and among fans that the following draft classes quarterback class is subpar or lacking in true talent. Barring the occasional draft featuring the likes of Caleb Williams, Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence, etc, each class is seemingly underplayed on how good it actually, and that seems to be holding true for the 2025 class as well.

While it’s true there is not currently a quarterback who would rank among the “elite” number one overall type prospects we have seen recently, the class is saturated with proven playmakers who can clearly be a teams golden ticket to the promised land.

One of the most talked about arms at the top of the class is Georgia’s signal caller, Carson Beck.

If Carson Beck can continue to make throws like this, he’ll get that Heisman. 😤🔥 #GoDawgs🐶 pic.twitter.com/szL4ba4V8v https://t.co/8a5EyDAVHi — TPL Georgia (@TPLGeorgia) June 24, 2024

Beck showed massive improvement throughout the season and looked like a veteran leader on one of the most talented teams in the country. Beck’s arm elasticity and variety of throws puts him right up there with some of the quarterbacks that were taken at the top end of the first round last year, he certainly isn’t a far cry away.

Another name that just about everyone is familiar with is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His tape is some of the more impressive of the class and he was consistently a top threat despite a severe lack of talent surrounding him. Social media controversies aside, Sanders looked every bit of a leader and a veteran quarterback during his breakout season with the Buffaloes.

From his top tier accuracy, excellent athleticism, and understanding of what is in front of him, Sanders is yet another player that likely would have been lumped into the top ten of the 2024 class, and only stands to go higher in 2025.

#Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Strength in the pocket. The ability to extend and create outside the structure of the play. Throws with great touch. Maintains accuracy outside of the pocket. pic.twitter.com/K4BSXYHVwb — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) June 20, 2024

Two names that are not talked about enough that have the potential to take over the number one spot going into next year are Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman. Both showed the flashes of greatness last season and both have plenty to work on, but if either of them can take a step into that next level and lock down on the finer parts of playing quarterback, could walk away as the number one overall draft pick.

One of College Football's best young Quarterbacks The Conner Weigman comeback will be SPECIAL😤 pic.twitter.com/Mv3IYwRamT — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 27, 2023

This is all without mentioning Notre Dame transfer Riley Leonard or Texas veteran starter Quinn Ewers, who each have the tape and the physical attributes to back up first-round grades with 2024 seasons showing growth.

#NotreDame QB Riley Leonard Anticipates throwing window. The placement and timing by Leonard is perfect, hitting the WR in stride. Leonard will play under Mike Denbrock who was LSU’s offensive coordinator the last 2 seasons with Jayden Daniels. pic.twitter.com/TWVHvpkcWG — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) June 24, 2024

It’s a bit early to write off a draft class, and this one looks especially deep at the quarterback position, with a handful of potential first round grades. Only time will tell, but plenty of these players can launch themselves to the tops of teams’ draft boards at a position that is desperately needed at the next level.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire