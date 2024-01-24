2025 QB and USC commit Julian Lewis set to visit Colorado and Deion Sanders

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis plans on visiting Colorado next weekend January 27 and 28.

“Lewis, who committed to USC in August, also plans on visiting Auburn this upcoming weekend and Georgia in early February, the report stated. While Lewis remains a Lincoln Riley pledge, he should be on flip watch moving forward.

“After reclassifying from the 2026 class earlier this week, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis is now the second-ranked 2025 QB, per the 247Sports Composite.

Colorado football currently has the No. 106 recruiting class in college for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports, and has only signed six commits through the high school ranks in that class. Deion Sanders and the Buffs are in the top 20 in the transfer portal rankings, but they clearly need to beef up their recruiting for the 2024 and 2025 class through the prep ranks.

Should USC fans be worried about this development? Probably not. Colorado took such a big hit late last season that the Buffaloes’ reputation is at low ebb right now. This seems like a curiosity visit by Lewis more than anything else, not a serious reconsideration of his plans.

