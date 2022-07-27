2025 QB recruit making return visit to the Swamp this weekend

Chalk up another name to the growing list of prep prospects planning on paying a visit to Gainesville this coming weekend for the annual Friday Night Lights and team cookout events. The next name on the docket is 2025 quarterback recruit Colin Hurley out of Jacksonville (Florida) Trinity Christian, who told Gators Online that he plans on stopping by on Friday.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 213-pound rising sophomore will meet Billy Napier and his staff for the first time after being courted by Dan Mullen and his team previously. A priority for the former staff, he had made his way to the Swamp in the past and even received an offer. However, his end-of-July visit represents his first with the new regime, from which he has yet to re-receive an offer as of yet.

Among the other schools vying for the young signal-caller’s talents are the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels, all of whom have extended offers to the coveted prospect.

Hurley is currently unrated and unranked by both the 247Sports composite and On3 consensus, though On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has LSU with a lead in a tight race for his signature early on with a 26.6% chance while Ohio State is right behind at 23.3% and Florida trailing in third at 10.5%.

