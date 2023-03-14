2025 QB Kevin Sperry commits to the University of Oklahoma

The writing was on the wall ever since the offer came through, but the Oklahoma Sooners picked up their first commitment in the 2025 cycle. Rock Hill quarterback Kevin Sperry announced via his Twitter account that he’s committing to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sperry received his Oklahoma offer just last week, and within the hour, a pair of crystal ball predictions favored the Sooners in his recruitment. It didn’t take long for the momentum to grow to a fever pitch, with recruiting analysts from every major publication favoring the Sooners.

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the way the predictions were trending, what is a surprise is that Sperry’s commitment came while Oklahoma’s still looking to break the ice on their 2024 class. That commitment could come at any point, but for now, the Sooners have a serious headstart on a recruiting class that is still nearly two years from national signing day.

Sperry spoke with Brandon Drumm of OUInsider to discuss what led to his quick commitment.

Getting their quarterback on board will help them recruit the rest of the cycle on both sides of the ball. Kevin Sperry is an incredibly talented player for just being a sophomore. Here’s what I had to say about him the other day.

He has a strong arm that can get the ball down the field and hit all the intermediate throws. He does a great job throwing with timing and anticipation. Sperry excels throwing on the run in both directions. Equally impressive is his ability to run the ball, a staple in Jeff Lebby’s offense. He’s a natural ball carrier that is unafraid to initiate contact but is also able to make players miss at the second level. He’s got the speed to get to the outside, and his agility allows him to move well in the pocket. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

The Sooners got a good one. Sperry is a fantastic fit for what Jeff Lebby wants to do offensively. Someone who can be equally dangerous with his legs as he can with his arm. With two years to continue to develop his game, Kevin Sperry looks like yet another great quarterback prospect to make his way to Norman.

