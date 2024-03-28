Is the 2025 Polestar 4 Electric Crossover Competitively Priced?

Polestar

The 2025 Polestar 4 is expected to enter the US market shortly, where it will join a growing and competitively priced segment.

The Polestar 4 compact crossover will start at a reasonable $56,300 .

However, when equipped with dual-electric motors and a Performance Pack, the top-end Polestar 4 will go up to $74,300.

From its lack of a true rear window to the sporty, obtuse body shape, the Polestar 4 has left a wake since its launch last spring. Now, despite Polestar's internal affairs making news lately, the Swedish brand is accelerating toward a broader, fully electric lineup. No longer will its stylish Polestar 2 be the brand's only EV.

Following the impending spring delivery of the Polestar 3 crossover, the brand has said its compact performance Polestar 4 crossover will be available stateside by this fall. Powered by a 102-kWh battery and a variable configuration of permanent-magnet, synchronous electric motors, Polestar's third all-electric offering is set to be a stronger contender on price and performance.

Depending on your electric motor choices, the Polestar 4 is set to make anywhere from 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque to 544 hp and 506 lb-ft, with a claimed EPA cycle range of 270 miles to 300 miles. Those aren't stellar range figures, especially up against models like the Tesla Model Y, but the appeal of a fresh design and competitive pricing could allow the Polestar 4 to go far.

A starting price of $56,300 for the long-range, single-motor variant of the 2025 Polestar 4 makes it reasonably affordable. It's not that we think $56,000 is truly accessible, but that price point should make the Polestar 4 attractive in a segment with upscale electric crossovers.

Model conventions for the Polestar 4 are a mouthful, but the main delineation rests in its electric motor outfit and package choices. The addition of the Pilot Pack, which includes enhanced SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous driving technology and other ADAS upgrades, comes at the cost of $1500, while the Pro Pack goes the extra mile at $2000 more.

The Pro Pack is largely aesthetic, adding 21-inch wheels and black seatbelts featuring a Swedish gold stripe and Swedish gold valve stem caps. Polestar also offers a Plus Pack at the price of $5500, bringing along a head-up display, 12-way power seats, electronic reclinable rear seats, three-zone climate control, additional heated surfaces, 11-kW AC charging, and Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Adding all of these options into a single-motor version of the Polestar 4 tips the scale at $61,800, including $1400 destination. Opting for the 544-hp, dual-motor version of the Polestar 4 will certainly cost more.

Equipped as standard with Polestar's Pilot Pack, the long-range, dual-motor version starts at $64,300 and goes up to $74,300 when equipped with the Plus and Performance Packs. Notably, the Performance Pack is exclusive to the dual-motor Polestar 4, bringing along 22-inch forged wheels, Brembo brake calipers, summer performance tires, and a retuned performance chassis.

Compared side-by-side with the $52,490 Tesla Model Y Performance trim, the Polestar 4 isn't exactly a bargain, even if it goes a few extra miles. Other relevant competitors include the Ford Mustang Mach-E ($45,390 to $65,390) and the incoming Porsche Macan EV, too.

"Together with the Polestar 3, we transition from a one-car to a three-car company, with two luxury SUVs arriving this year," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. With production of the North American market Polestar 4 set to start shortly, the brand says we can expect customer deliveries to begin at the end of the year.

Does Polestar offer enough premium features to be a luxury brand? Why or why not? Please share your thoughts below.