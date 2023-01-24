2025 Oregon WR Dallas Wilson to take first visit to Eugene this weekend

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a number of 2023, 2024, and 2025 prospects in town for recruiting visits this coming weekend, and it will give one future Duck his first look at the facilities in Eugene.

2025 wide receiver Dallas Wilson committed to Oregon last week just hours after receiving an offer from the Ducks. He will now make his way to Eugene this weekend for his first visit with Oregon, giving the young WR a chance to meet Dan Lanning and the coaching staff.

“I’m looking forward to the family I’m going to be a part of and the excitement that comes with it,” Wilson told me.

Wilson is not yet rated by any recruiting sites, but he’s a fast-rising prospect with scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Miami, Penn State, Florida State, and West Virginia, among several others.

Dallas Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

247Sports Composite

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

Rivals

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

ESPN

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

On3 Recruiting

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

180 Pounds

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 17, 2023

  • Committed to Oregon on January 17, 2023

  • Will take first visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • Kansas State Wildcats

Highlights

