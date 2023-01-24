2025 Oregon WR Dallas Wilson to take first visit to Eugene this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are expecting a number of 2023, 2024, and 2025 prospects in town for recruiting visits this coming weekend, and it will give one future Duck his first look at the facilities in Eugene.
2025 wide receiver Dallas Wilson committed to Oregon last week just hours after receiving an offer from the Ducks. He will now make his way to Eugene this weekend for his first visit with Oregon, giving the young WR a chance to meet Dan Lanning and the coaching staff.
“I’m looking forward to the family I’m going to be a part of and the excitement that comes with it,” Wilson told me.
Wilson is not yet rated by any recruiting sites, but he’s a fast-rising prospect with scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Miami, Penn State, Florida State, and West Virginia, among several others.
Dallas Wilson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
N/A
N/A
FL
WR
247Sports Composite
N/A
N/A
FL
WR
Rivals
N/A
N/A
FL
WR
ESPN
N/A
N/A
FL
WR
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
FL
WR
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
180 Pounds
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2025
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 17, 2023
Committed to Oregon on January 17, 2023
Will take first visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Penn State Nittany Lions
Miami Hurricanes
West Virginia Mountaineers
Florida State Seminoles
Kansas State Wildcats
Highlights