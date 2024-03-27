2025 OL target Antoni Ogumoro sets commitment date, top 8

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a fantastic start in the 2025 recruiting class with less than a year until next February’s national signing day. Offensive line recruiting has a chance to be as star-studded and stacked as defensive line recruiting was for 2024.

A name that popped up recently for the Oklahoma Sooners is Elgin, Okla. native Antoni Ogumoro.

Since the start of the new year, Ogumoro has seen his recruitment take off, receiving eight Power Four offers, including the Oklahoma Sooners. Not long after receiving his offer from OU, Parker Thune of OUInsider submitted a Rivals Futurecast favoring the Sooners in his recruitment. But with official visits still on the horizon, this could be anybody’s recruitment.

Ogumoro shared via X that he’ll make his commitment on May 21, 2024. Currently, he has a top eight of Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, NC State, Houston, and North Carolina.

We going on a getaway 🏝️😎 COMMITMENT DATE: MAY 21ST STAY TUNED pic.twitter.com/iOZzKF4MP0 — Antoni Kade Ogumoro (@yaboiantkade) March 26, 2024

Ogumoro is a raw, but very athletic offensive line prospect. He moves incredibly well for his size, starring on the hardwood for Elgin High School as well. But despite his inexperience, he’s taken well to offensive line, showing off the punishing physicality needed to make an impact at the Power Four level.

