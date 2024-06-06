2025 OL Rowan Byrne commits to Clemson football, Dabo Swinney over FSU, Penn State

CLEMSON — Clemson football added its third offensive lineman in the 2025 class with the commitment of three-star tackle Rowan Byrne on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound lineman from Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York, is rated as the No. 39 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 3 prospect in New York by the 247Sports Composite.

Byrne becomes the 13th player to commit to coach Dabo Swinney's 2025 class, which is ranked No. 3 nationally — behind only Notre Dame and Ohio State. The class has 10 four-star recruits and three three-stars.

The lineman chose Clemson over Florida State and Penn State and posted his commitment via his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Byrne is the first recruit from New York in the 2025 class to commit to the Tigers. He joins four-star Brayden Jacobs and three-star Easton Ware as the first three offensive linemen in the 2025 cycle. He is also the second recruit in two days to commit to Clemson, joining four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton.

This past weekend, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hosted official visits for top 2025 targets like Byrne. The 16-year Tigers coach is also leading a high school camp this week, where more than 500 participants from 30 states.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football lands Rowan Byrne, 2025 OL, over FSU, Penn State