2025 OL Mal Waldrep ‘really appeciates’ his relationship with Auburn OL coach Jake Thornton

Auburn is making a push for 2025 offensive lineman Mal Waldrep and a major reason for their success is his relationship with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

“He’s the man,” Waldrep told Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. “He’s probably recruiting me the hardest out of any coach. Them and Coach Austin from Clemson. Both of them are still hard on me. Really, really pushing me to get up there as much as I can and get on campus. Texting and calling almost every day. Really appreciate the relationship he’s built with me over these past few months.”

Waldrep is from Central-Phenix City, Alabama and has taken multiple trips to the Plains this season and is expected to be back for the Iron Bowl this weekend.

He is the No. 437 overall player and No. 38 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 20 player from Alabama.

Waldrep is one of several players from Central that Auburn is recruiting, including 2024 wide receiver Cam Coleman and 2025 wide receiver Dalyn Upshaw.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire