2025 OL Juan Gaston Jr. receives offer from Alabama

The Alabama coaching staff recently offered 2025 offensive tackle, Juan Gaston Jr., He announced the offer via his Twitter account.

Gaston Jr. plays for Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, according to 247Sports. He has also received ten offers from several different programs like Arkansas, Texas, Indiana, and Purdue.

The Tide are the sixth SEC program to have offered the Georgia native. They will likely continue to pursue Gaston Jr. as his high school career continues. With two years of high school remaining, he still has time to develop and mature into a college-ready offensive lineman.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football recruting news.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire