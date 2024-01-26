Advertisement

2025 Oklahoma Sooners commitment tracker

John Williams
·4 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a much faster start in the 2025 recruiting cycle than they were in 2024. In fact, Kevin Sperry, who committed in March of 2023, committed to the 2025 class before OU had received their first commitment for the 2024 class in Jeremiah Newcombe.

Since Sperry’s commitment, eight more players have pledged to the Sooners, who have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The class has an Oklahoma flair, with six of the nine prospects hailing from the Sooner State. And there could be more on the horizon. The Sooners are working to land talented in-state tight end star Nate Roberts.

The Sooners are in the mix for a number of the best prospects in the 2025 cycle, including five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi and five-star defender Jonah Williams. Williams and Fasusi are the No. 14 and 15 players in the 247Sports composite.

Oklahoma’s done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail during the Brent Venables era, so there’s little doubt they’ll remain among the top 10 teams in the country.

Here are the players that have committed to the Oklahoma Sooners 2025 Recruiting Class.

Kevin Sperry, QB -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Committed on 3/13/2023

More: Kevin Sperry commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

Gracen Harris, WR -- Ennis, Texas

Committed on 5/1/2023

More: Gracen Harris commits to the Sooners

Ka'Mori Moore, DT -- Lee's Summit, Mo.

Committed on 7/26/2023

More: Ka’Mori Moore commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

Elijah Thomas, WR -- Checotah, Okla.

Committed on 7/27/2023

More: Four-star WR Elijah Thomas commits to the Sooners

Jaden Nickens, WR -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Committed on 8/12/2023

More: Four-star WR Jaden Nickens commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

Marcus James, ATH -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Committed on 11/2/2023

More: Carl Albert star Marcus James commits to the Sooners

Trynae Washington, ATH -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Committed on 11/2/2023

More: Trynae Washington commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

Alexander Shieldnight, EDGE -- Wagoner, Okla.

Committed on 11/10/2023

More: Oklahoma Sooners land talented edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight

Owen Hollenbeck, OL -- Melissa, Texas

Committed on 12/2/2023

More: Sooners land commitment from offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck

