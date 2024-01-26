2025 Oklahoma Sooners commitment tracker

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a much faster start in the 2025 recruiting cycle than they were in 2024. In fact, Kevin Sperry, who committed in March of 2023, committed to the 2025 class before OU had received their first commitment for the 2024 class in Jeremiah Newcombe.

Since Sperry’s commitment, eight more players have pledged to the Sooners, who have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The class has an Oklahoma flair, with six of the nine prospects hailing from the Sooner State. And there could be more on the horizon. The Sooners are working to land talented in-state tight end star Nate Roberts.

The Sooners are in the mix for a number of the best prospects in the 2025 cycle, including five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi and five-star defender Jonah Williams. Williams and Fasusi are the No. 14 and 15 players in the 247Sports composite.

Oklahoma’s done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail during the Brent Venables era, so there’s little doubt they’ll remain among the top 10 teams in the country.

Here are the players that have committed to the Oklahoma Sooners 2025 Recruiting Class.

Kevin Sperry, QB -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Committed on 3/13/2023

Gracen Harris, WR -- Ennis, Texas

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Gracen Harris has Committed to Oklahoma! The 5’10 165 WR from Ennis, TX chose the Sooners over Florida State, TCU, Baylor, & others. The 2025 WR will play baseball as well “I’m coming and there ain’t no stopping me!”https://t.co/W4LPfzxOND pic.twitter.com/M33QvLJINk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2023

Committed on 5/1/2023

Ka'Mori Moore, DT -- Lee's Summit, Mo.

Committed on 7/26/2023

Elijah Thomas, WR -- Checotah, Okla.

First and for most i’d like to thank God because without him i wouldn’t be where i’m at today and my parents for providing for me all my life, but with that being said i have committed to the university of Oklahoma!! @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/EbH9qszYE4 — Elijah “ET” Thomas (@EliThomas______) July 27, 2023

Committed on 7/27/2023

Jaden Nickens, WR -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jaden Nickens has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’3 180 WR from Oklahoma City, OK chose the Sooners over Texas A&M and Oklahoma State “I’m coming to take what’s mine… Horns Down.”https://t.co/GFfIISFRy5 pic.twitter.com/2RN645Q3Kq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 12, 2023

Committed on 8/12/2023

Marcus James, ATH -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

💥 Commitment — Oklahoma lands 2025 ATH Marcus James (Carl Albert) James joins fellow Carl Albert #Sooners commits Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson Chooses OU over Arkansas, TCU, Texas A&M and Utah, among others #okpreps pic.twitter.com/w5sQUOan1z — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 2, 2023

Committed on 11/2/2023

Trynae Washington, ATH -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Wow! 2025 WR Trynae Washington (surprise!) commits to Oklahoma along with teammate and classmate Marcus James. pic.twitter.com/7EmJdxNukX — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 2, 2023

Committed on 11/2/2023

Alexander Shieldnight, EDGE -- Wagoner, Okla.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 EDGE Alexander Shieldnight tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’3 230 EDGE from Wagoner, OK chose the Sooners over Arkansas, Tennessee, & others “I’m fortunate for the opportunity! Let’s get to work…”https://t.co/fajiXzRD4K pic.twitter.com/j1un86EID6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 10, 2023

Committed on 11/10/2023

Owen Hollenbeck, OL -- Melissa, Texas

Committed on 12/2/2023

