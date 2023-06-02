2025 Ohio State commit discusses Vols’ visit, plans for a return

2025 five-star safety Jontae Gilbert attended Tennessee’s 2023 High School Camp on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety is from Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gilbert discussed his interest and visiting Tennessee with Vols Wire.

“My biggest takeaway was getting the feel of being coached up by coach (Willie) Martinez and coach (Tim) Banks,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert has formed a relationship with Martinez and Banks throughout his recruitment.

“It’s a great relationship with those guys,” Gilbert said. “They are always checking in on me. The coaching staff really stands out, great coaches, so I see why guys do go there.”

Gilbert is committed to Ohio State and plans to visit Tennessee again.

“As of right now, Tennessee has all of my attention thus far,” he said. “I plan to get down again for the summer and for a game. It’s most likely going to be the South Carolina game.”

Gilbert is the No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 5 safety and No. 7 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Gilbert committed to Ohio State in July 2022 with an open recruitment. The 2025 prospect plans to end his recruitment in May 2024.

Great visit today got to be coached up by one of the best defensive coaching staff in the nation #GBO 🍊 @coachjoshheupel @CoachTimBanks @Coach_Nez_ @CoachET3 pic.twitter.com/gZ6iheo1wm — Jontae Gilbert (@J7ontae) May 31, 2023

