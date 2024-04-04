2025 Ohio running back prospect includes Vols in top 10

2025 cornerback prospect Marquise Davis announced his top 10 schools.

Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Missouri are Davis’ top 10 schools.

The 6-foot, 190-pound four-star running back prospect is from Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Davis on March 7, 2023. UMass was the first school to offer a scholarship to the 2025 running back on June 7, 2022.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star RB Marquise Davis has narrowed his list to 10 schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/epYJxvAXxF pic.twitter.com/FQrwWTpDBO — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire