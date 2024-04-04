Advertisement

2025 Ohio running back prospect includes Vols in top 10

Shane Shoemaker
·1 min read

2025 cornerback prospect Marquise Davis announced his top 10 schools.

Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Missouri are Davis’ top 10 schools.

The 6-foot, 190-pound four-star running back prospect is from Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Davis on March 7, 2023. UMass was the first school to offer a scholarship to the 2025 running back on June 7, 2022.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire