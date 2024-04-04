2025 Ohio running back prospect includes Vols in top 12

2025 running back prospect Bo Jackson announced his top six schools.

Tennessee, Rutgers, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Texas and Kentucky are Jackson’s top 12 schools.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound four-star running back prospect is from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Jackson on June 12, 2023. Kentucky was the first school to offer a scholarship to Jackson on May 11, 2022.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

