2025 Ohio linebacker includes Vols in top eight

2025 linebacker prospect Dante McClellan announced his top eight schools.

Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia are McClellan’s top eight schools.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is from McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to McClellan on Aug. 23, 2023.

“These schools are in my top eight for a reason,” McClellan told On3. “These are top schools that always contact me the most. The position coaches and the head coach contact me.”

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

