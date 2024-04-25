2025 offensive tackle Nick Brooks includes USC in top six

Four-star Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy offensive tackle Nick Brooks has released his top six, part of another recruiting episode in which Lincoln Riley is interested. The schools that made the cut for Brooks are Georgia, USC, Texas, lowa, Colorado and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-8, 355-pound junior was a former Iowa Hawkeye commit, but Brookss backed off his commit when moving to Georgia. He has now moved back to Cedar Rapids and still has Iowa in his top six as listed above.’

The 247 Sports composite rankings show Brooks as a four-star prospect, the No. 12 offensive tackle nationally in the 2025 class, and the top in-state player in the cycle. The On3 Industry ratings show him as the 14th-best offensive tackle in the country for 2025.

The Trojans have done a lot of work recently to let it be known they want to get better up front. Specifically they’d like to get more players from the Midwest; the transition to the Big Ten is fully underway. Brooks would be an intriguing prospect to add to the mix in L.A. for head coach Lincoln Riley.

