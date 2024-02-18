2025 offensive tackle Mario Nash Jr includes USC in top 10 schools

Four-star offensive tackle Mario Nash Jr. hails from Kemper County High School in De Kalb, Mississippi. He has included USC in his top 10 schools in his recruitment.

USC joins Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Mississippi State and Missouri. There are currently no crystal ball projections for Mario Nash at this time, but Mississippi State is a 33% favorite to land him per On3.

One major key to closely monitor with Nash is that he can play both offensive tackle and interior defensive lineman but projects as a offensive lineman.

247Sports tabs the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Nash as the nation’s No. 17 interior offensive lineman.

“The relationships that we have built along the way and also what schools are most interesting to my family,” Nash said of his criteria in getting his list down to 10.

USC can use help everywhere, but if there’s one position group where the Trojans really need reinforcements, it’s either the offensive line or the defensive line. Line play is what th Trojans badly need. Nash would provide it. That he leans toward playing offensive line instead of defensive line is good. USC has to have a tough, deep, rugged offensive line as it goes into the Big Ten and plays smashmouth football in cold weather late in the season.

