2025 offensive tackle Juan Gaston sets Tennessee official visit

2025 offensive tackle prospect Juan Gaston set an official visit with Tennessee.

Gaston will officially visit the Vols on June 14, according to 247Sports. He officially visited Georgia on May 31, South Carolina on Friday and Oregon on June 21.

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound four-star offensive tackle prospect is from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gaston is ranked as the No. 158 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He is ranked as the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 24 player in Georgia.

The Vols have hosted Gaston four times on unofficial visits. He last visited Tennessee on April 6.

Tennessee offered him a scholarship on on May 29, 2022.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

