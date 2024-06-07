2025 offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews includes Vols in top three

2025 offensive tackle prospect Jaelyne Matthews included Tennessee in his top three schools.

Matthews’ top three schools are Tennessee, Georgia and Miami, according to Rivals. The offensive tackle is scheduled to announce his commitment on June 11 at noon EDT.

Matthews is ranked as the No. 246 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 26 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in New Jersey, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 305 pound four-star offensive tackle is from Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey.

Matthews will officially visit Tennessee on June 14. He unofficially visited Tennessee on April. 13 for the Orange &White Game.

The Vols offered Matthews a scholarship on Aug. 19, 2022.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

