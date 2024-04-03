2025 offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews announces Tennessee visit

2025 offensive line prospect Jaelyne Matthews will visit Tennessee.

“I will be back at Tennessee April 13 for the spring game,” Matthews said.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman is from Toms River High School North in Toms River, New Jersey.

Matthews announced his top nine schools in Dec. 2023. Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State are Matthews’ top nine schools.

The Vols offered a scholarship to Matthews on Aug. 19, 2022. Matthews decommitted from Penn State on Sept. 12, 2023.

Tennessee will hold its annual Orange & White Game on April 13 with limited capacity. Approximately 10,000 fans will be in attendance at Neyland Stadium due to construction.

