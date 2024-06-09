2025 offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd includes Vols in top six

2025 offensive tackle prospect Jackson Lloyd narrowed his list of top schools to six, including Tennessee, according to On3.

Lloyd’s top six schools are Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Stanford and USC.

He is visiting Ohio State this weekend, Alabama on June 14 and USC on June 21. Lloyd does not have a scheduled visit to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound four-star prospect is from Carmel High School in Carmel, California.

Lloyd is the No. 187 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 19 offensive tackle prospect and No. 17 player in California, according to 247Sports.

The Vols offered Lloyd a scholarship on March 6.

