2025 offensive lineman recruit decommits from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 recruiting class took a hit as offensive lineman Micah DeBose decommitted from the Bulldogs. The product from Mobile, Alabama, is a four-star recruit and one of the best interior offensive lineman in his class.

DeBose is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Alabama and the No. 2 player in the state. He stands at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. He currently holds 34 offers including the Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The talented offensive line recruit is the No. 26 recruit in the nation, per 247Sports.

DeBose committed to the Bulldogs in January of 2023. He took a visit to Florida State in the summer and visited Auburn during the season. Outside of those two schools, DeBose hasn’t been anywhere else recently.

The Bulldogs just got finished signing the No. 1 recruiting class that includes six offensive linemen. Georgia has fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle after Debose’s decommitment and they don’t have any offensive lineman committed so far.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire