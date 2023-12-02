2025 offensive lineman includes Vols in top nine

2025 offensive line prospect Jaelyne Matthews announced his top nine schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State are Matthews’ top nine schools.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman is from Toms River High School North in Toms River, New Jersey.

The Vols offered a scholarship to Matthews on Aug. 19, 2022. He has been on unofficial visits to Penn State, Maryland, Georgia and Rutgers during the 2023 season.

Matthews decommitted from Penn State on Sept. 12.

Tennessee has four commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

