2025 offensive lineman Douglas Utu commits to Tennessee

2025 four-star interior offensive lineman Douglas Utu announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 predicted Utu as a favorite to commit to the Vols.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior offensive lineman is from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Utu is ranked as the No. 67 prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 2 player in Nevada, according to 247Sports.

The Vols offered Utu a scholarship on Sept. 17, 2022. He unofficially visited Tennessee on June 21.

Utu is the third offensive linemen in Tennessee’s 2025 recruiting class.

Tennessee has 14 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Vandorselaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson, offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro, edge Jayden Loftin, offensive lineman Nic Moore, defensive lineman Charles House and Utu.

