2025 North Carolina defensive lineman includes Vols in top three

Three-star 2025 defensive lineman prospect Charles House announced his top three schools, according to Chad Simmons of On3.

House’s three finalist schools are Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive line prospect is from North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina.

House ranks as the No. 600 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 61 defensive lineman and No. 14 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

House will officially visit Tennessee on June 14. He will also officially visit Alabama on Friday and Georgia on June 7.

Tennessee offered House a scholarship on Sept. 4, 2023.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

On300 4-star DL Charles House is down to 3⃣ schools, and he tells @ChadSimmons_ there is one team on top right now👀 Read: https://t.co/vtBBZQ72h9 pic.twitter.com/JYYseJfHsz — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire