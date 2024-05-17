2025 No. 1 WR Dakorien Moore decommits from LSU

Massive news hit the recruiting industry Thursday night as the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class, Dakorien Moore, has backed off his pledge to LSU.

The five-star prospect has been committed to the Tigers since July 2023. Moore went to Instagram to announce the news.

Moore is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the Rivals250 as well as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas.

It was just one month ago that Moore reaffirmed his LSU commitment to Rivals, but added, “Of course, you know, I'm still talking to other schools, so [a decommitment] is a possibility."

“Honestly, I'm really blessed to just be in this situation. Growing up, I always said I wanted to play at LSU and my number one, favorite receiver was Odell Beckham Jr. Growing up, I wanted to be a part of that. Cortez Hankton and Brian Kelly just gave me the opportunity and I definitely took it," Moore also added on his commitment.

Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State are considered the three primary programs to keep an eye on as he moves forward.

As a junior, Moore accounted for 65 receptions for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 20-yards per reception and 93.1-yards per game.