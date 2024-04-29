2025 NFL mock draft: Way early look at who experts predict the Ravens will select

The Thursday night (first round) session of the NFL Draft has widespread, mainstream appeal. The Friday night (rounds 2-3) and Saturday (rounds 4-7) portions are for hard core football fans.

But looking a whole full year ahead to the next year’s draft? That’s for the true, bona fide extreme football geeks only. Despite the 2024 NFL Draft not having concluded yet, there are already several 2025 NFL mock drafts out there.

Let’s take a look and see what they have the Ravens doing

CBS Sports: #30. Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

“Oliver glides in his movements; he can come downhill with purpose and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He will take on offensive linemen and set edge vs. the run, and he regularly plays stronger than his size. He also flashes some juice as a pass rusher.”

24/7 Sports: #30. Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

The Ravens are great at not overthinking their draft picks and selecting good players. That’s exactly what Conerly Jr. is. A former 5-star prospect, Conerly was excellent in his first season as a full-time starter, yielding one sack and 17 pressures playing the blindside and protecting Bo Nix. Despite lacking the ideal length for tackle, Conerly will have a shot at getting drafted high after the season and could be a candidate to kick inside to guard in the NFL.

Walter Football: #30. Gentry Williams, CB, Oklahoma

“Unless some of their young players break out, the Ravens could use a young corner to pair with Marlon Humphrey. Williams notched 30 tackles, one pass batted and three interceptions in 2023. As his experience grows, Williams (6-0, 182) could be a riser.”

AZ Sports: #30. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

If you look at Isaiah Bond’s stats from his first two years at Alabama (just 888 yards and five touchdowns) one might think he isn’t very special. But one look at his highlights here below and you’ll likely understand the hype (highly recommend you mute the audio). Bond should immediately slot into the primary vertical threat role for Steve Sarkisian’s Texas offense this fall and find himself drafted early. The Ravens get an explosive deep threat to pair with Zay Flowers.

NBA Draft Room: #23. Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

Bleacher Report: #30. Emery Jones, OL, LSU

These two websites do not do player descriptions.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire