2025 NFL Draft; ceremonial draft handoff at Lake Express in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft officially began Tuesday with a ceremonial "Draft Handoff" from Michigan to Wisconsin.

A themed football arrived in Milwaukee from Detroit via the Lake Express Ferry from Muskegon, Michigan. It will be carried north to Green Bay to arrive in the Lambeau Field Atrium where a countdown clock will be unveiled.

"I can think of no better place to host the NFL draft. But the great state of Wisconsin and Green Bay, I mean, it doesn't get much better than the oldest stadium," said Gov. Tony Evers. "What's probably most special about this is the chance to give a group of rookies and their families, and folks will be sitting at the edge of their seats to see where their future will take them a chance to start their pro football career in the great city of Green Bay."

"We'll definitely have over a quarter-million visitors. And of course, there'll be millions of viewers on TV," said Packers President Mark Murphy. "It's an opportunity for us to celebrate football and welcome visitors. And as has been mentioned, the great history and tradition of the Packers and, of course, iconic Lambeau Field preparations, have been underway for a number of years."

Tuesday's handoff incorporated the Packers training camp bike kid tradition; a small group of bicyclists on a special journey – "Pedal to te Draft" – are transporting the themed football from Milwaukee to Green Bay.

NFL Draft ceremonial handoff of football from Michigan to Wisconsin

The group will include riders from the Packers, Travel Wisconsin, Wisconsin Bike Fed and Green Bay-area bike shops and bicycle advocates. Fans are encouraged to follow Packers social media and packers.com to track the progress of #PedalToTheDraft as the bicyclists make their way to Green Bay.

"As Wisconsinites, we are so excited to welcome legions of football fans to experience Wisconsin's spirited nature and our world class hospitality before, during and after the NFL draft in 2025," said Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. "This is what Wisconsin is all about."

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers

The 2025 NFL Draft, set for April 24-26, is projected to attract approximately 250,000 attendees over the course of the three-day event and have an economic impact of $94 million in Wisconsin, including approximately $20 million in the Green Bay area.

This is a developing story.