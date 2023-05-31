2025 Michigan cornerback commit to visit Tennessee

2025 cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. will visit Tennessee on June 2.

The 5-foot-11, 161-pound cornerback is from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida.

Ewald is the No. 91 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 18 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned second-team MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American honors last season, recording 24 total tackles, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ewald was also named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2021. He finished his freshman season with 30 total tackles and one interception.

Ewald committed to Michigan on Dec. 16, 2022.

He will also visit Miami, Florida State, USC and Michigan June.

Hitting the road next week #BlessedAndGrateful pic.twitter.com/ueveR0pIEG — Chris Ewald Jr (@ChrisEwaldjr) May 29, 2023

More Recruiting!

2023 Tennessee football 865Live recruiting highlights 2025 offensive tackle visits Tennessee 2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols' Peyton Lewis commitment 2024 running back Peyton Lewis commits to Tennessee No. 1 2024 Georgia cornerback schedules official visit to Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire