2025 Memorial Tournament dates announced, moves back to Memorial Day week

The Memorial Tournament is moving back to its normal slot in 2025.

After the 2024 Memorial was played June 6-9 – nearly two weeks after Memorial Day – the tournament announced Monday that it will be played May 26-June 1 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

“The relationship the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday has enjoyed with the PGA Tour is more like a partnership," Memorial Tournament founder and golf legend Jack Nicklaus said in a statement. "The Tour has acted in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, and we, in turn, have always supported the Tour and its initiatives. That is why a year ago when the Tour presented us its new business model, we were willing to work with them and move the 2024 date to a week before the U.S. Open. Over recent months, we have had a number of conversations with Jay Monahan and his team — ones that have included our presenting sponsor Workday and Co-Founder and Executive Chair Aneel Bhusri—and together we determined that in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, the Tour and its players, we would return to our traditional date and start Tournament week on the Memorial Day holiday.”

Heading into the 2024 tournament Nicklaus said discussions with the PGA Tour about moving the Memorial back were already "in progress."

“We would prefer the other week,” Nicklaus said.

The 2025 Memorial Tournament will return to its slot of two weeks before the U.S. Open. The 2024 tournament was a week before the major championship.

“I would rarely play a week before a major championship,” he said. “So I’m asked to be putting on a golf tournament that I would never play, and that is the essential (issue) from my standpoint.”

Scottie Scheffler won his fifth PGA Tour event of 2024 at the Memorial, finishing one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa to earn a $4 million purse. Scheffler finished the U.S. Open a week later tied for 41st at 8-over par.

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2025 Memorial Tournament moves back to Memorial Day week